Bald eagle sighted near Hillsboro

Hillsboro resident Phil Elam snapped this photograph of a bald eagle last Saturday across the road from his home about 1.5 miles south of Hillsboro on SR 73. Elam said the eagle had been eating on the deer carcass that is also visible in the picture.

