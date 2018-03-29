Deadline for voter registration April 9

The deadline to register to vote in the May 8 primary election is Monday, April 9, according to the Highland County Board of Elections.

The BOE office will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 9, according to a press release.

Voter registrations are available in the board office, local public library, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or Highland County Treasurer’s Office.

If you are already a registered voter and need to update your address, visit www.highlandcountyelections.com and update online.

To be qualified to register as an elector, a person must:

• Be a citizen of the United States.

• Be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next general election.

• Be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election in which the person wants to vote.

• Not be incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction under the laws of Ohio, any other state or the United States.

• Not have been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court.

• Not have been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.

Early voting for the 2018 general election begins Tuesday, April 10.

The BOE’s hours of operation are as follows:

For regular municipal elections, primary elections and special elections, during the first three weeks of early voting beginning the day after the close of registration for the election (except for any holiday established by state law): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Week four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Saturday before Election Day; and 1-5 p.m. the Sunday before Election Day.

Week of Election Day: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day.

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in-person voting location will be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

For more information, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Submitted by Highland County Board of Elections.