First State donates to Grow! Highland County

The First State Bank team has announced the donation of $1,000 to support the Grow! Highland County organization.

The contribution was made at the Hillsboro Banking Center recently. The check was presented by Diana Grooms and Amy Hamilton of the Hillsboro Banking Center to Tracy Evans, director of Grow! Highland County, and Dianna Fordyce, Grow! board member.

Since 2016, First State Bank has donated $2,000 to Grow! Highland County.

“As a locally owned and operated bank, we believe in supporting organizations that help foster entrepreneur endeavors and economic development in our county, said Mike Pell, president and CEO of First State Bank. “Grow! Highland County is a great organization and we’re proud to contribute to its continued success.”

The Hillsboro location of First State Bank is located at 730 Harry Sauner Road, next to Lowe’s. The bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of online and mobile banking. FSB Mobile App users also now have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Grow! Highland County works with aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dream of starting a business, or help with an existing business, by connecting them to local volunteer experts who can assist by offering product/service, marketing and financial management of their business. These services are offered confidential and free of charge. Contact facilitator Tracy Evans at 937-763-1695.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884. With a loan production office in Clinton County (non-depository office, not insured by the FDIC) and banking center locations in Adams, Brown, Highland, Fayette and Hamilton counties, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled.

To learn more about First State Bank, visit www.fsb4me.com.

Submitted by Elena Zint, marketing/retail banking manager, First State Bank.

Pictured, from left, are Tracy Evans, Grow! Highland County Director; Dianna Fordyce, Grow! Highland County board member; Diana Grooms, First State Bank Hillsboro Banking Center manager; and Amy Hamilton, First State Bank ag and commercial lender. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_First-State-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Tracy Evans, Grow! Highland County Director; Dianna Fordyce, Grow! Highland County board member; Diana Grooms, First State Bank Hillsboro Banking Center manager; and Amy Hamilton, First State Bank ag and commercial lender.