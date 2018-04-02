Hillsboro man injured by runaway cow

A man sustained minor injuries Monday morning after he was apparently attacked by a cow on the loose in Hillsboro, authorities said.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, the cow had escaped from United Producers Inc. on West Main Street in town, and officers shot and killed it after it charged the man on South Glenn Street.

HPD Chief Darrin Goudy said the animal was “being overly aggressive,” and neither the officers on scene nor the cow’s owner could corral it.

“It was out-of-control aggressive,” Goudy said.

After the animal escaped from United Producers, it headed up West Main Street to South Glenn Street, at which point a Glenn Street man came out of his home to check on the commotion, police said.

Later in the afternoon, a Facebook user told The Times-Gazette via private message that the man had been cleaning his car and was already outside the home.

The cow charged at the man and knocked him to the ground, then continued down Danville Pike/SR 138, according to the HPD.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the man was transported to Highland District Hospital with minor injuries, according to Branden Jackman, public information officer for Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Officers shot the animal at a property on SR 138, according to the HPD.

No citations were issued.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

A man was injured Monday by a runaway cow on South Glenn Street in the city after it edscaped from a local stockyards, authorities said. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_fcowcrossing-1.jpg A man was injured Monday by a runaway cow on South Glenn Street in the city after it edscaped from a local stockyards, authorities said. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

HPD: Bovine, later killed, escaped stockyards