Blan police: 5 kids, 6 adults, 20 dogs living in filth, neglect; 5 adults face multiple charges

BLANCHESTER — Five people face numerous charges after police say 11 people — including five children — and 20 dogs were living in filth and neglect in a Blanchester home.

On Thursday afternoon, March 29, Chad Graves, 39, of Blanchester came to the police station to report that during the evening hours of March 28 he was visiting a friend at 7485 State Route 123, Blanchester, when he was bitten by a dog inside the residence, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. He said Graves reported numerous dogs inside the home.

On Friday, March 30, two Blanchester police officers went to the residence to investigate the dog bite.

“Inside the residence they found 20 dogs, none of whom appeared to be receiving adequate care,” Reinbolt stated in a press release. “Several were emaciated. The officers, Ptl. Kristen Jeffers and Ptl. Sarah Luken, could not find any dog food in the home. The inside of the house was rank with dog feces and urine.”

The Clinton County dog warden was contacted and came to the scene and seized the dogs.

“As the dog warden was about to leave with the dogs, the children in the home pointed out an additional dog that was kept in a plastic tote that was covered with various household items,” said Reinbolt. “Only the dog’s eyes were visible from outside the tote. That dog was seized as well.”

He said officers interviewed numerous individuals and learned that the house is home to 11 individuals from two families spanning three generations, including five children ranging in age from 8 to 17.

“The inside of the home was covered in filth, emitted a noxious odor and lacked adequate sleeping accommodations for the children, some of whom were sleeping on chairs inside the house,” said Reinbolt. “The officers learned that Clinton County Children Services has an open case involving three of the children who reside there.”

Five adults face misdemeanor charges in Clinton County Municipal Court, according to Reinbolt:

• Rodney Allen, 37; three counts of endangering children based upon the living conditions in the home for his three children.

• Angelia Allen, 39; three counts of endangering children based upon the living conditions in the home for her three children; three counts of cruelty to animals for the lack of adequate food and care for her seven dogs found inside the house.

• Sheila McNichols, 42; two counts of endangering children based upon the living conditions in the home for her two children.

• Larry Michael, 37; two counts of endangering children based upon the living conditions in the home for his two children.

• Vickie McNichols, 64; three counts of cruelty to animals for the lack of adequate food and care for her 13 dogs found inside the house.

Reinbolt also expressed his gratitude to Clinton County Dog Warden Rex Doak for his assistance in the case.

Doak told the News Journal Monday that the dog which bit Graves was quarantined. The other dogs were being moved to humane societies in the area.

“We’re in the process of moving them throughout the day,” said Doak. “We’re not just taking them down and dumping them out.”

No other information was available Monday afternoon from the Wilmington Area Humane Society and the Clinton County Humane Society.

The dog warden removes dogs from the home at 7485 State Route 123 in Blanchester. Blanchester PD

