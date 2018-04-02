8th Extension fundraiser set for April 21

New Highland County Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources/Community Development Director Brooke Beam will make her first public appearance when the eighth annual Extension/4-H Dinner & Auction Fundraiser is held Saturday, April 21 in the Rabbit & Poultry Barn on the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The evening, which typically raises around $7,500 to $10,000 to support the local Extension Office and 4-H, begins with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a silent auction that leads into a live auction.

“It’s just a nice night out for families,” said Kathy Bruynis, county Extension director – Highland and Adams counties.

The biggest auction item so far is an autographed pedal tractor that Highland County Engineer Dean Otworth donated from the annual Ag Is Everyone’s Business event held by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Bruynis said there are also Cincinnati Reds tickets and a girls bicycle, and that more items will start rolling in closer to the time of the fundraiser.

Anyone wanting to donate an item can drop them off at the Extension office in the Highland County Administration Building, 119 Gov. Foraker Place, Suite 202, Hillsboro.

The dinner menu includes roast pork loin with gravy, garlic parmesan chicken breast, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, coleslaw, and apple cake with butter cream sauce.

The cost is $10 for anyone 11 years or older, $7 for those ages 4 to 10, and $3 for anyone 3 years old or younger.

Beam, a 2008 East Clinton High School graduate who started in her new position on March 20, will be working solely with Highland County. She is a seventh generation farmer who also owns her own farm in Clinton County. She will be responsible for creating educational programs for agriculture/natural resources and community development.

“I plan to develop programs tailored toward the needs of the community. I’m still in a little of the development stage yet of determining what those will be,” Beam said last month. “I’m excited to be here and look forward to the opportunity to work with the consumers and be actively involved in Highland County.”

Anyone needing more information on the fundraiser can call Bruynis at 937-393-1918 or email bruynis.5@osu.edu.

“Come on out and join the fun,” Bruynis said. “It’s good food and good fellowship, and it really is.”

