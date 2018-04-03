Leesburg drive-by shooting among grand jury indictments

A Jeffersonville man accused of firing a gun at a Leesburg home in February was among 17 individuals indicted Tuesday by a Highland County Grand Jury on various criminal charges.

Drew J. Harrop, 19, was indicted on one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, a second-degree felony; and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, Harrop allegedly admitted to police in February that he opened fire on a Brown Street home in Leesburg as he and two juveniles drove by.

The juveniles, both 17-year-old males, were apparently involved in an ongoing feud with the resident of the home, officials said.

Court documents say Harrop told police he had been “talked into” firing at the home by one of the juveniles.

Both juveniles in the case were charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, as well as felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Their cases are currently pending in Highland County Juvenile Court.

As previously reported, a trial date has been set for one of the juveniles at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 31.

The other juvenile was slated to appear in court Monday, but after discussion between attorneys, the matter was set for a suppression hearing June 6 and an adjudication hearing June 13, a court spokesperson said.

Harrop was initially charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; two counts of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child; and drug abuse, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Harrop’s initial charges were dismissed and bound over to the grand jury.

According to court documents, law enforcement first responded to the area on Feb. 17 after receiving reports of shots being fired at the residence.

On arrival, authorities found Harrop and the two juveniles in a vehicle stuck in a ditch where they had been blocked in by a nearby resident, according to court documents.

Officers located a firearm about 10 feet from the vehicle, as well as a holster on the driver’s side floor of the car, according to court documents.

Harrop initially told police that one of the juveniles had given him the gun, but later said he could not remember who gave it to him, court documents said.

Approximately six shots were fired in the incident, according to court documents, and at least one bullet entered a residence. Two vehicles also sustained damage.

After the incident, an apparent confrontation with a nearby resident resulted in the suspect vehicle getting stuck in a ditch by the side of the road, court documents said, and the resident stayed with Harrop and the juveniles until law enforcement arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

The grand jury also handed down indictments on the following people:

• Aaron Smith, 32, New Holland, one count burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Ronnie Len Hughes, 44, Greenfield, one count gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

• James Harold Chaffin, 46, Columbus, one count burglary and one count theft from a person in a protected class, both third-degree felonies.

• Jerry E. Olderham, 46, Hillsboro, one count domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

• Gregory Willey, 28, Hillsboro, one count possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony.

• Brad A. Carder, 35, Lima, one count assault on a peace officer, one count assault on a police officer, both fourth degree felonies, and one count domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Timmy Lee Howard, 22, Hillsboro, one count aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Timothy Ray Wilham, 18, Dawson R. Carter, also 18, and Jason R. Leston, 41, all of Hillsboro, one count receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joy Brown and Larry Babbs, both 34, both of Greenfield, one count theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Molly Erin Fender, 34, Winchester, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine and one count possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Neil Bunting, 19, Lynchburg, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joseph David Temple, 46, Hillsboro, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Yolanda Potter, 47, Sabina, one count theft, a fifth-degree felony.

