T-G, WNJ hosting Ellis-Wilkin forum April 17 at SSCC in Wilmington

The Times-Gazette and the Wilmington News Journal will sponsor a forum April 17 featuring Beth Ellis and Shane Wilkin, the candidates seeking the Republican nomination for state representative from the 91st District.

The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Wilmington campus of Southern State Community College, commonly called the North Campus.

Ellis and Wilkin are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat currently held by Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who is term limited. The district covers Clinton, Highland Pike and part of Ross counties.

Ellis is co-owner and manager of Cherrybend Pheasant Farm. She is president of the Clinton County Farm Bureau and vice-chair of the Clinton County Port Authority. She worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Radiology for over 16 years. Ellis started “Operation Cherrybend” in conjunction with the Flight Deck Veterans Group which brings awareness to veteran issues.

Wilkin is president of the Highland County Board of Commissioners, where he is serving his third term. He is a small business owner and licensed real estate agent. He serves as the point person for the board of commissioners on economic development issues, and was recently re-elected chair of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, which coordinates federal, state and local resources for a 12-county region.

“We’re pleased to host this forum so voters can hear directly from the candidates and learn more about their respective visions for the 91st District,” said Bud Hunt, regional vice president and group publisher for AIM Media Midwest. Hunt thanked the candidates for agreeing to participate, and also expressed his appreciation to Kevin Boys, president of Southern State, for helping facilitate the event.

Tom Barr and Gary Abernathy, editors of the News Journal and Times-Gazette, respectively, will serve as moderators for the forum.

Shane Wilkin, left, and Beth Ellis are shown at the recent Highland County Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro.

