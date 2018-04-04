Salt Homemakers Show April 26 at Patriot Center in Hillsboro

The Times-Gazette’s 30th Salt Homemakers Show will be held Thursday, April 26 at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College.

This year’s presenters will be representatives from Kroger, Walmart and Lowe’s, demonstrating favorite recipes using ingredients or appliances from the respective stores.

Kroger manager Tina Howser and assistant manager Becky Malott, Walmart manager Edward Ross and Lowe’s manager Roger Bowlby will be featured at the show. Local entertainer Herb Day performed last year, and will be back this year by popular demand.

Tickets are $7 each and can be reserved by calling 937-393-3456 or stopping by the newspaper office at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. Vendors wishing to participate with booths or tables can reserve spots by calling 937-393-3456. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for people to visit the many vendors on hand, with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

As always, the event will support the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Anyone bringing five cans of food will receive one door prize ticket. Bringing 10 cans of food will net three door prize tickets.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will again join other volunteers to collect the food prior to the beginning of the 6 p.m. show. Homeless shelter officials say the food donations at the show represent their largest collection of the year.

As many as 100 gifts and door prizes are typically distributed throughout the program.

Sharon Hughes, media sales director for The Times-Gazette, will again co-host the show with Leslie Ramsey of WVNU.

“It’s hard to believe this is our 30th year,” said Hughes. “We’ve grown so much. I look forward to this show every year, and I know hundreds of others do, too. I’m so excited about this year’s program. It’s always a great event, with lots of good food, great vendors and door prizes, and lots of fun and laughter.”

Event also raises food for homeless shelter