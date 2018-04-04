2 years in prison for Hillsboro teen after Larry’s Party Shop robbery

A young Hillsboro woman was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Faith Marie Scott, 19, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony. Separate charges of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

As previously reported, the charges were filed in relation to a robbery at Larry’s Party Shop in Hillsboro earlier this year.

Scott reportedly admitted to authorities that she gave a 17-year-old male an air pistol she had painted black to make it appear real, and the juvenile brandished it during a robbery at the Muntz Street store.

The 17-year-old, who later admitted to the crime and was ordered to serve a three-year term at the Department of Youth Services, reportedly made off with more than $1,000 in cash.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The case against another 17-year-old male who was allegedly involved in the robbery is pending in Highland County Juvenile Court.

Scott wept in court several times during proceedings Wednesday, and attorney J.D. Wagoner, representing Scott, said that in his 17 years of practice, he had “never had a pit in my stomach like I do now.”

Wagoner said he would have “tried the case in a heartbeat,” but Scott had already confessed to authorities that she committed the crime and was prepared to accept her sentence.

“On Jan. 30, she forever changed her life,” Wagoner said.

Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins said while Scott never entered the store, she helped plan the robbery and provided the fake gun.

Collins said Scott has no prior criminal record.

When asked if she had anything to say, Scott said, “I’m just really sorry.”

Judge Rocky Coss asked Scott if she had finished high school, and she said she hadn’t. She had been working at Walmart prior to the incident, she said.

“You look like you’re about 12 years old,” Coss said, “but you’ve committed a serious offense.”

Coss said the shop clerk’s life was “changed forever,” and Scott’s part in the crime was substantial.

The judge called the crime a “harebrained idea,” and said it was unfortunate that the incident had occurred. But, Coss said, no matter how old the defendant is, he must follow the law.

“If you do the crime, you do the time,” he said.

Scott was given 60 days credit for jail time served.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Faith Scott, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney J.D. Wagoner, left. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_ffaithscottcourt-2.jpg Faith Scott, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with defense attorney J.D. Wagoner, left. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

