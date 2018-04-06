SATH Walk and Roll-A-Thon is April 14

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) will hold its 22nd annual Walk and Roll-A-Thon on Saturday, April 14 at Rocky Fork State Park near Hillsboro.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dovetail Activity Area. Walkers, wheelchairs, bikers, roller bladers, strollers etc. are invited to come out for the day and help KAMP Dovetail with its pledges and support. Prizes will be given to the top five individuals who collect the most pledges. Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

This event is being held to promote and support KAMP Dovetail, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs. The camp is held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park. Last year, more than 750 individuals which included children with special needs, volunteers and staff members enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences.

SATH underwrites the cost of KAMP Dovetail through generous donations obtained by fundraising events such as the Walk and Roll-A-Thon.

For more information to walk or sponsor an individual call Linda Allen, SATH executive director, at 937-366-6657. Pledge sheets can be obtained by going to the website at www.kampdovetail.com.

Submitted by Linda Allen.