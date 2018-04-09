St. Mary’s Concert Series returns

The Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series will present a piano recital by Melanie MacDowell on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

MacDowell started piano lessons at the young age of 5 and was ready to play for her church by age 11. She continued playing and taking lessons all through her school years. At 19, she accepted a piano scholarship from Snead State Community College. While studying under the direction of Dr. Melinda Bates, MacDowell earned an associate’s degree in music education.

“Music is very emotional. I love to play the piano and to feel every emotion through the music,” MacDowell said. “I play with all that I am. My Lord gave me the blessing of music and I have spent the last 35 years using it to glorify Him.”

Currently, she continues to play for her church on occasion, and is the accompanist for the Southern State Singers who will hold their spring concert at St. Mary’s on Sunday, May 6.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

The concerts are presented free to the community with a freewill donation collected to help support the music series. A reception in Lacy Hall with light refreshments and a chance to chat with the musicians follows each concert.

For further information contact: www.masmhillsboro.weebly.com.

Submitted by Deanna Flinn.