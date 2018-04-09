HUBA Chocolate & Wine Walk

Nine businesses will participate and someone will win a gift basket when the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) holds its annual Chocolate and Wine Walk from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 27.

The gift basket will be filled with items from the participating businesses, as well as any other group or individual that plans to set up at the Uptown Community Room, located at 110 S. High St. in Hillsboro.

There is no fee if you have a special product and want to set up in the Community Room, but those interested will be asked to add an item to the gift basket. Those taking advantage of the Community Room will also be able serve wine and/or chocolate. Anyone interested call can Jennifer Cundiff at 937-402-8822.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be picked up at the following stores: Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe, Cundiff’s Flowers and Country Gifts, Rome Jewelers, Twenty Four Pizza & Deli, Habitat for Humanity and Wild Mane Salon. They are $10 each.

“It’s growing. It’s a really popular event and we have more businesses participating this year,” said HUBA President Sharon Hughes. “People can leisurely stroll around uptown and have a fun evening sampling chocolate and a little wine, if they want to.”

Not all the locations will be serving wine, but they will all be serving chocolate.

At each location on the walk, those with tickets will be able to enter a drawing for the gift basket raffle. The winner of the basket will be announced later.

The participating stores include: Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe, Cundiff’s Flowers and Country Gifts, Twenty Four Pizza & Deli, Habitat for Humanity, Highland County Visitors Bureau, Wild Mane Salon, Rome Jewelers, Merchants National Bank and Susan Davis Law Office.

All proceeds benefit future HUBA events.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.