New ‘Entertainment Week’ with games, stories, TV grids debuts Friday in Times-Gazette

Adding even more value to the daily newspaper, The Times-Gazette on Friday will begin providing subscribers a weekly entertainment/TV pullout that will be chock full of news, games, offers and listings.

The new color Entertainment Week will be inserted into the Friday editions of The Times-Gazette beginning Friday, April 13, and will be at no extra charge to readers.

The new tab-sized magazine will be far more than just a TV guide. The new insert has the latest in entertainment news, offers games like a TV word search and Sudoku and includes listing of the week’s hottest in regular and special programming.

In addition to all the local news that readers receive Tuesday through Saturday, now readers will have the added pullout that offers them something many have been requesting.

Additionally, Entertainment Week will provide advertisers with a unique and different way of reaching readers in the Highland, Clinton and Fayette county markets, yet another value of the weekly pullout.

The new tab will include:

• Detailed programming grids, from 8 a.m. to midnight, for more than 60 channels.

• Color-coding that highlights movies and sports programs throughout the week.

• Channels will be displayed alphabetically and with numbers designating where to find the channel on any of the popular local cable and satellite dish providers.

• A robust presentation of related TV and entertainment content, including celebrity profiles, primetime show highlights, puzzles and more.

Because of the new Entertainment Week tab, the daily TV listing will no longer appear in each day’s Times-Gazette, so readers should make sure to keep the new magazine handy to consult for their daily viewing habits.

For more information or to advertise in Entertainment Week, call 937-393-3456.

