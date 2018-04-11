HCSO investigates reported accidental shooting in Danville

An alleged accidental shooting Tuesday that resulted in a Hillsboro man being flown by helicopter to a hospital remains under investigation, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Wednesday.

Barrera said deputies were dispatched to 4962 SR 138 in Danville at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a man had reportedly shot himself in the back of the leg.

The sheriff said the victim, 25-year-old Jesse Valentine, told officers he had been in his backyard target shooting with a friend. Valentine said he was putting a handgun back in his pocket when the gun fired and struck him in the back of a thigh, Barrera said.

Valentine was transported by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was treated and released, according to Barrera.

The sheriff said the incident remains under investigation.

In a separate incident, Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer confirmed Wednesday that a victim fell from a train trestle in the village on Tuesday. He said he could not comment further on the matter until he spoke with Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins because juveniles were involved.

Oyer said he planned to release more information by early Thursday afternoon.

Police chief says victim fell from Greenfield train trestle