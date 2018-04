The City of Hillsboro Family Fishing Day that was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at Harmony Lake at Liberty Park in Hillsboro has been postponed due to expected weather.

It will now occur on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Fishing will take place from noon to 4 p.m. for those 15 years old and younger, then fishing will be open to anyone from 4 p.m. until dusk.

A fishing license is required for anyone 16 years of age or older.