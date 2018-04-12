Train trestle incident under investigation

Both the Greenfield Police Department and Highland County Prosecutor’s Office have acknowledged that they are aware of an incident that took place Tuesday on a train trestle in Greenfield, but both said Thursday that they could not comment.

On Wednesday, Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer confirmed that a victim fell from a train trestle in the village on Tuesday. He said at the time that he could not comment further on the matter until he spoke with Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins because juveniles were involved in the incident.

Oyer also said Wednesday that he hoped to be able to release more information about the incident by Wednesday evening or early Thursday afternoon.

But Thursday afternoon Oyer said, “I have no comment at this time on that. I can’t confirm or deny anything at this time.”

The police chief said he is aware that there are a lot of rumors floating around about what did or did not happen, but that he could not comment until his department’s investigation was complete.

Oyer said he would contact The Times-Gazette with information about the incident as soon as he could.

Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins said Thursday that she is aware of the incident, but also declined comment.

“We don’t ever discuss cases that are under investigation,” Collins said.

