HHS presents ‘Into The Woods’

More than 40 students will be involved Friday through Sunday when Hillsboro High School presents its 2018 musical “Into The Woods” at the HHS Auditeria.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Students and children will be admitted free.

“It’s about a childless baker and his wife and their quest to have a child,” said Jeff Horick, co-director of the musical with his wife, Jenna, and help from music director David White. “It blends in with various fairy tales by ‘The Brothers Grimm,’ and along the way they meet Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, a giant, and some nasty witches are involved.”

Jeff Horick said this year’s musical is much different from last year’s production of “Les Miserables.”

“This is a very different musical piece because there’s spoken words, but a lot of the words have to be in time and beat with the music. It’s really difficult, but we have some extremely talented students doing this,” he said. “It’s very comical, but a lot of the humor is dark.”

Cast members include Simon Gabel as the narrator, Clara White at Cinderella, Duncan Pickering-Polstra as Jack, Nyssa Reno as Milky-White, Zebadiah Pickering-Polstra as the baker, Emma Horick as the baker’s wife, Haven Young as Cinderella’s stepmother, Alexandra Martinez-Mendez as Florinda, Macy Leatherwood as Lucinda, Kara Russell as Jack’s mother, Andrea Archie as Little Red Riding Hood, Sydney Sears as the witch, Michael Ferguson as Cinderella’s father, Emma Hess as Cinderella’s mother, Gideon Pickering-Polstra as The Mystery Man, Christopher Jacky as both the wolf and the giant, Jaeden Thatcher as Rapunzel, Ethan Shoemaker as Rapunzel’s prince, Sammy Cameron as Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother, Justin Hatfield as Cinderella’s prince, Cameron Moots as Steward, Emmy Newman as Snow White and Loraleigh Mayhan as Sleeping Beauty.

The ensemble includes Faye Wooden, Aubree Vance, Nathan Spencer, Logan Savage, Isabelle Patton, Nick Mahaffey, Felicity Klein and Abigail Ahrmann.

The crew includes stage manager Annaliese Fite, assistant stage manager Madeleine Lueders, light and sound booth coordinator Savannah Bailey, plus Bryce Bledsoe, Sarah Gabel, Evan Gilliland, Braxton Hahn, Paige Howland, Ethan Kirk, Austin Neville, Rebecca Rust and Madison Younker.

There are a limited number of preferred seats for each show. If there are any left, they would need to be purchased during school hours Friday.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Cast members including, at the far left, Emma Horick, Zebadiah Pickering-Polstra and Sydney Sears are pictured during their final dress rehearsal Thursday night for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School musical production of “Into The Woods.” http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_HHS-Play-pic-1.jpg Cast members including, at the far left, Emma Horick, Zebadiah Pickering-Polstra and Sydney Sears are pictured during their final dress rehearsal Thursday night for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School musical production of “Into The Woods.” Cast members perform during the final rehearsal Thursday for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School musical production of “Into The Woods.” Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_HHS-Play-pic-2.jpg Cast members perform during the final rehearsal Thursday for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School musical production of “Into The Woods.” Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Musical production takes the stage Friday, Saturday, Sunday