Fire destroys Lynchburg area dwelling

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a Lynchburg area man’s dwelling early Thursday evening.

Lynchburg Area Joint Fire/Ambulance District Chief Jeff Turner said his department was dispatched to 3635 Anderson Road at 6:35 p.m. to a report of a garage fire.

Turner said the structure was actually a pole barn with the front half of the building used for storage and as a garage and the back part as an apartment. He said that upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from all four sides of the building with fire showing from the back living area.

The living quarters area was a complete loss, according to Turner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Turner said, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

“We do that anytime it’s not cut and dry,” on the origin of the fire, Turner said.

The structure was occupied by Bradley Roush, according to the fire chief.

There were no injuries.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District provided mutual aid with two fire trucks and several firefighters.

Turner said firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

