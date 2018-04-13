Family Fishin Day April 21

Free fishing poles will go to the first 150 kids age 12 and under when the City of Hillsboro hosts its annual Family Fishing Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

The event, which is open to kids 15 years old and younger, was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 14, but was postponed due to expected inclement weather.

There will also be free bobbers, hooks, weights, bait and more available for children while supplies last. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be provided.

The event will be held at Harmony Lake in Hillsboro’s Liberty Park and 750 pounds of trout of varying sizes will be stocked into the lake for the event, according to Heather Borreson, Hillsboro administrative assistant.

“The city does it to encourage people to get outside and enjoy our parks,” Borreson said. “I know kids really enjoyed it last year and hopefully it will get bigger each year.”

This will be the fourth year for the event. City officials estimated that a little more than 300 kids and about 200 adults turned out for the event a year ago.

Harmony Lake is currently closed for fishing and will remain that way until 4 p.m. the day of Family Fishing Day. After 4 p.m. on April 21, the lake will be open until dusk to fishing for people of all ages. An Ohio fishing license is required for anyone 16 years of age or older.

Borreson said some of the funds from a grant to the city from Walmart pays for some of the fishing equipment given to the children. Hillsboro Elks Lodge 1862, Pepsi and Nickles Bakery also help sponsor the event.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Part of the crowd that turned out for the City of Hillsboro Family Fishing Day a year ago is pictured at Harmony Lake in Liberty Park. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Family-fishing-pic-1.jpg Part of the crowd that turned out for the City of Hillsboro Family Fishing Day a year ago is pictured at Harmony Lake in Liberty Park.

750 pounds of trout being stocked into Harmony Lake