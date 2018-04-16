Ellis, Wilkin forum Tuesday at SSCC Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The public forum featuring Beth Ellis and Shane Wilkin, candidates seeking the Republican nomination for state representative from the 91st District, is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17. It will be held at the Wilmington campus of Southern State Community College, 1850 Davids Drive, just off SR 134 south of Wilmington, commonly called the North Campus, in Room 303.

The event is sponsored by the Wilmington News Journal and The (Hillsboro) Times-Gazette

Ellis and Wilkin are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat that was held by Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who was term-limited before he resigned last week as both state rep and speaker.

GOP caucus members have agreed to appoint the winner of the May 8 primary between Wilkin and Ellis to the state rep post.

The winner will appear on November’s general election ballot against Democratic candidate Justin Grimes.

The district covers Clinton, Highland, Pike and part of Ross counties.

Gary Abernathy and Tom Barr, editors of the Times-Gazette and the News Journal, respectively, will serve as moderators for the forum.