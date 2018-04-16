Tea Party hears from candidates

Beth Ellis, one of the two Republican candidates for state representative of Ohio’s 91st District, speaks to the Highland County Tea Party Monday evening. Ellis asked for attendees’ support following a presentation from Ohio Lt. Governor candidate Nathan Estruth. After Ellis’ presentation, local attorney Kristi Wilkin spoke on behalf of her husband, Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin, who is also running for the 91st District seat. Ellis and Wilkin will be featured at a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilmington campus of Southern State Community College, 1850 Davids Drive, in Room 303.

