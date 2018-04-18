U.S. Bank closing W. Main Street Hillsboro office

A U.S. Bank official confirmed Wednesday that the bank plans to close its main office at 101 W. Main St. in Hillsboro and move its operations to its current branch location at 304 N. High St.

Tara Pendell, Hillsboro branch manager, said the bank plans to expand the North High Street facility and move all its employees to that location by 2 p.m. July 13.

She said flyers announcing the change have been mailed to all the bank’s customers.

“We’ll be able to provide better customer service with everyone in one building,” Pendell said. “It didn’t make much sense to have that large building uptown with limited traffic availability.”

Pendell said the new location will not have safety deposit boxes, but that all other customer services will remain the same.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_US-Bank-logo-1.jpg

Moving operations to North High Street location