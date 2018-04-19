Local fused-glass artist display at library

A local artist who utilizes glass and heat to make his vibrant crafts is currently being highlighted at the Hillsboro library.

Originally from Raleigh, N.C., Scott Gallimore came to the Hillsboro area around 2010. While visiting Wilmington, he stopped by the South Street Gallery and spoke with the owner, John Schum. From there he was inspired to take classes at the gallery. He started that journey in late June of 2016.

Gallimore’s craft is focused on the fused-glass technique, which he said allows for an artistic expression he enjoys. He described the process, saying that through intricate glass-cutting and heat-fusing, a picture gradually appears.

Some of those pictures currently on display at the library include a dog, a tree, the Eiffel Tower, and a horse.

To learn more about this and other displays and events at the Hillsboro library, search for the “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Sarah Allen is employed at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

Pictured are two of Scott Gallimore’s pieces currently on display at the Hillsboro library. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Library-pic.jpg Pictured are two of Scott Gallimore’s pieces currently on display at the Hillsboro library.