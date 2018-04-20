Hillsboro FFA Flower sale is underway

The Hillsboro High School FFA Chapter will be hosting its annual flower sale through May 15.

The chapter’s greenhouse consists of hanging pots, deck planters, bedding plants, vegetables and many other plugged flowers. The items are for sale Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 550 U.S. Route 62, Hillsboro. You can also get information at 937-393-3485, ext. 1580 or emcneal@hillsboro-indians.org to call ahead, place an order, or schedule an appointment after school hours.

Hillsboro FFA Greenhouse Management Class has learned about germination, fertilizing techniques, marketing, and most important how much work it takes to manage a greenhouse. The class has grown many plants from seeds and plugs from Patchwork Gardens located in Washington Court House.

Submitted by Kennedi Claycomb, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Devon Gallimore, Miss Brautigam, Kole Maynard, Attie Johnson, Jessica Moon, Kaleb Castle, Tyler Annon, Emma Parry, Kenzie Adams, Kristin Jamieson, Abby Roades, Hillary Hamilton, Heather Burba and Kennedi Claycomb. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Flower-Sale-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are Devon Gallimore, Miss Brautigam, Kole Maynard, Attie Johnson, Jessica Moon, Kaleb Castle, Tyler Annon, Emma Parry, Kenzie Adams, Kristin Jamieson, Abby Roades, Hillary Hamilton, Heather Burba and Kennedi Claycomb.