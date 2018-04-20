Ellis endorsed by NFIB/Ohio

The political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business/Ohio has endorsed Beth Ellis in the Republican primary for state representative in the 91st District.

“Beth Ellis has been approved through NFIB/Ohio’s member-driven process that thoroughly reviews candidates’ records, stated positions and understanding of small-business issues before an endorsement is issued,” said Roger R. Geiger, vice president and executive director of NFIB/Ohio, in a press release. “As a member of NFIB, Ms. Ellis has walked in the same shoes as her fellow small business owners and understands the issues important to Ohio entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with her in the Ohio House of Representatives in the next General Assembly.”

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of NFIB. As a business owner, I feel the needs of small businesses and Ohio’s business climate is one of my greatest strengths. Columbus needs more business owners and outsiders to bring a fresh perspective to our political system, and I look forward to working with NFIB to champion those issues,” said Ellis.

Ellis is running in the GOP primary against Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin. The primary is May 8.