Fall from Greenfield trestle still under investigation

A 15-year-old remained in detention on Friday as officials continued to investigate an incident in which the juvenile allegedly shoved another person off the railroad trestle in Greenfield last week.

The youth, charged with second-degree felonious assault, allegedly shoved a male subject off the railroad trestle bridging Paint Creek last week during an apparent marijuana deal, according to court documents.

During a hearing this week, Judge Kevin Greer ruled the juvenile should remain in detention until the next hearing in the case, which is set for June 10, a court spokesperson said Friday.

According to a complaint filed against the juvenile by the Greenfield Police Department in Highland County Juvenile Court, the 15-year-old male had arranged to buy marijuana from another male subject, and the two met on the railroad trestle with three other juveniles present.

There was some discussion, the complaint said, then the 15-year-old shoved the other male off the trestle.

The male fell about 30 feet to the ground below, suffering several broken bones and brain trauma, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old took the bag of marijuana that was apparently at the center of the exchange and fled the scene.

The victim was evacuated by medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital, the complaint said.

The three juveniles also on the scene were contacted and all three provided information on the incident, according to the complaint.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer, whose department initially responded to the incident, said the matter is still under investigation and declined to comment further on Friday, referring inquiries to the investigating officer in the case.

The officer could not be reached Friday.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

A juvenile allegedly shoved another person off this train trestle in Greenfield last week during a meeting apparently involving a marijuana deal. The trestle spans Paint Creek. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_fgreenfieldtrestle.jpg A juvenile allegedly shoved another person off this train trestle in Greenfield last week during a meeting apparently involving a marijuana deal. The trestle spans Paint Creek. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Juvenile allegedly shoved male off bridge