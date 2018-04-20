A decade of Anna’s Army Days

The 10th and final Anna’s Army Day, held in memory of Anna Reno, who lost her life to cystic fibrosis in 2008 when she was just 8, was held Friday in uptown Hillsboro. In this photograph, Anna’s parents, Justin and Andi (center) and her sisters, Emma (left) and Nyssa, launch balloons skyward shortly before an annual walk through town. Anna would have graduated from high school next month and her mother said Friday that it’s time for the family to “commence” a new chapter in their lives. They will, however, continue to raise funds for the fight against CF through Team Anna’s Army.

