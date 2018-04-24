30th Salt Homemakers Show 6 p.m. Thursday; doors open 4 p.m.

The 30th Salt Homemakers Show set for Thursday at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro will feature recipes on a wide range of dishes.

Tina Howser and Becky Malott from Kroger will show attendees how to make Zucchini stuffed with Ricotta (zucchini ripiene con ricotta).

Edward Ross from Walmart will demonstrate how to whip up Chicken Paprikash.

Genevieve Fite from Lowe’s will offer instructions on how to make Mom’s Carrot Cake.

Also on hand will be entertainer Herb Day, who will perform musical selections.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Thursday for guests to enjoy food and snacks and visit the many vendors who will be on hand. The show, hosted by Sharon Hughes from The Times-Gazette and Leslie Ramsey from WVNU, begins at 6 p.m.

The event also serves as a “food-raiser” for the Highland County Homeless Shelter. Those who bring five non-perishable food items get one door prize ticket, and those who bring 10 items get three tickets. As many as 100 door prizes are typically awarded.

Among the sponsors and vendors Thursday are Merchants National Bank, Walgreens, Highland District Hospital, Jewelry by Cindi, Kroger, Lowe’s, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, WVNU, Highland County Travel and Tourism, Avon, Color Start, Adena, Croswell Tours, Ancient Valley Coffee, Acute Family Care, Color Street, The Laurels, 31 bags and Totes, Paparazzi Jewelry, Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe and Gifts and Country Manor Mixes.

Tickets for the Homemakers Show are $7 each and are available at the offices of The Times-Gazette, 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, or by calling 937-393-3456.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, left, is shown distributing free door prize tickets to guests as they arrive at a previous Salt Homemakers Show. Guests who bring five non-perishable food items Thursday for the Highland County Homeless Shelter get one door prize ticket, and those who bring 10 items get three tickets. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Donnie-HM-2016.jpg Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, left, is shown distributing free door prize tickets to guests as they arrive at a previous Salt Homemakers Show. Guests who bring five non-perishable food items Thursday for the Highland County Homeless Shelter get one door prize ticket, and those who bring 10 items get three tickets. Becky Malott, left, and Tina Howser from Kroger will show attendees how to make Zucchini stuffed with Ricotta (zucchini ripiene con ricotta). http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Kroger-Tina-Howser-right-Becky-Malott-left.jpg Becky Malott, left, and Tina Howser from Kroger will show attendees how to make Zucchini stuffed with Ricotta (zucchini ripiene con ricotta). Edward Ross from Walmart will demonstrate how to whip up Chicken Paprikash. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Walmart-Edward-Ross.jpg Edward Ross from Walmart will demonstrate how to whip up Chicken Paprikash. Genevieve Fite from Lowe’s will offer instructions on how to make Mom’s Carrot Cake. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Lowes-Gen-Fite.jpg Genevieve Fite from Lowe’s will offer instructions on how to make Mom’s Carrot Cake.

Recipes, music, fun at SSCC Patriot Center