Clarksville man sentenced for violating alternative sentence program

A man who was arrested in court last year for being under the influence of opiates during a hearing was sentenced Tuesday to a term of community control sanctions after he violated the rules of an alternative sentencing program.

Bret R. Ledford, 36, Clarksville, appeared in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for his sentencing hearing after being terminated from the intervention in lieu of conviction program offered by the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of the program, first-time, low-level offenders can have felony charges against them dismissed if they enter a plea of guilty and successfully complete a year or more of supervision.

If they violate the terms of their supervision, they can be removed from the program and sentenced on their charges.

The specifics of Ledford’s violation were not mentioned in court documents.

A spokeswoman for the Highland County Probation Department declined to release the nature of the violation.

As previously reported, Ledford was arrested in court last summer after he tested positive for opiates during court proceedings.

Ledford had appeared in court on June 21, 2017 for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

During hearings prior to his, Ledford appeared to be sweating and drifting off, and when he went before Judge Rocky Coss, the judge asked him if he was feeling alright.

Ledford replied that he was feeling fine, and when Coss asked him if he would test positive for drugs, Ledford said he would not.

Coss ordered a recess and Ledford gave a urine sample, which tested positive for opiates.

“I knew you were having some issue when I was watching you, so I’m not surprised by the result,” Coss said when proceedings resumed, adding that the results indicated Ledford had taken some type of opiate just before proceedings began.

Coss ordered Ledford be arrested and held until his next hearing. Ledford was later granted entry into the intervention program.

On Tuesday, Judge Rocky Coss ordered that Ledford be placed on community control for a period of three years and complete a drug treatment program which he had voluntarily entered.

Bret Ledford, right, sits in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday during a sentencing hearing. Also shown is defense attorney Denny Kirk.

