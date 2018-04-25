The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Squirt, an approximately 1-year-old neutered male. He is full of energy, loves to play fetch with his toys, and gets along well with other dogs and cats. He likes to jump into your lap and give you lots of doggy kisses. He is a very pleasant, wonderful dog to be around. If you could give Squirt or any of the other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124 or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter is in need of Purina Kitten Chow, cat litter, any kind of canned dog or cat food, laundry detergent and bleach. It is always looking for volunteers to socialize with the animals. Feel free to stop by anytime the shelter is open.

The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Squirt, an approximately 1-year-old neutered male. He is full of energy, loves to play fetch with his toys, and gets along well with other dogs and cats. He likes to jump into your lap and give you lots of doggy kisses. He is a very pleasant, wonderful dog to be around. If you could give Squirt or any of the other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124 or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter is in need of Purina Kitten Chow, cat litter, any kind of canned dog or cat food, laundry detergent and bleach. It is always looking for volunteers to socialize with the animals. Feel free to stop by anytime the shelter is open. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Pet-of-Week-pic.jpg The Highland Humane Society Pet of the Week is Squirt, an approximately 1-year-old neutered male. He is full of energy, loves to play fetch with his toys, and gets along well with other dogs and cats. He likes to jump into your lap and give you lots of doggy kisses. He is a very pleasant, wonderful dog to be around. If you could give Squirt or any of the other dogs and cats good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124 or call the shelter at 937-393-2110. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter is in need of Purina Kitten Chow, cat litter, any kind of canned dog or cat food, laundry detergent and bleach. It is always looking for volunteers to socialize with the animals. Feel free to stop by anytime the shelter is open.