Hillsboro man resentenced to prison

A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to prison in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Bryce D. Ballein, 26, of Hillsboro, was resentenced to an 18-month prison term after violating community control terms twice.

The original case dates back to November 2014 when Ballein trafficked fentanyl in Clinton County. The 18-month prison term was pronounced at an August 2015 sentencing hearing. A court document states the term was the exact prison term recommended by both prosecution and defense counsel in a plea agreement, with express the approval of law enforcement.

After being granted an early judicial release from prison in December 2015, Ballein was placed on community controls for five years. Ballein later was found to have violated community controls by testing positive for the use of illegal drugs in March 2018 and for failing to report to his supervision officer in March 2018.

The re-imposed prison term is to run concurrently with 36-month and 18-month consecutive prison terms also re-imposed in Highland County, according to court documents. The defendant was granted time credit for 328 days spent in custody on the Clinton County case.

During his term of community controls, Ballein completed the STAR program and the STAR Relapse Program.

