New Directions annual dinner, auction

New Directions Youth Ministry in Greenfield has extended a personal invitation to everyone to come to its annual dinner and silent auction on Saturday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Union Campgrounds, located at 1190 N. Washington St. in Greenfield.

New Directions is a community supported youth group located in Greenfield. Like many other outreach programs, New Directions faces a major issue that makes it difficult to reach each student: a lack of funding to help reach a generation with love and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Each year, New Directions holds a silent auction and dinner to raise money for needed resources. Local businesses, as well as individuals and businesses outside the area, donate items to help support the program.

Many generous items from businesses and individuals will be auctioned off and available for everyone to bid on. In addition, an Italian meal will be provided to the public at no fee, but by donation only.

As with all fundraising events, the silent auction and dinner will tremendously help support resources needed for youth ministry outreach in Greenfield and surrounding areas.

Submitted by Michelle Garrison, New Directions assistant.