There will be observances for the National Day of Prayer in Greenfield and Hillsboro this year on Thursday, May 3 and the public is invited to both.

In Greenfield, where the day has been observed continuously for at least 40 years, the event is sponsored by the Greenfield Area Ministerial Association (GAMA). It will begin at noon at the Greenfield City Building plaza and will last about an hour.

In Hillsboro, the event will be hosted by the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., from 7-8 p.m. in the church fellowship hall located on the lower level. The entrance is from the rear parking lot.

“It’s needed,” said the Rev. Joseph Cunningham, secretary-treasurer for the GAMA. “I believe most of our problems would be solved if adjustments were made to people’s lives and the only one who can effectively change lives is God, through prayer. I believe it’s a Christian’s duty to pray.”

The Hillsboro Church of Christ will host a guided prayer event for the nation, local community and those who serve.

“The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked ‘to turn to God in prayer and meditation,’” organizers of the Hillsboro event said in a news release.

In Greenfield, the GAMA will sponsor the observance with the support of area churches and Christians. Local pastors and community leaders will lead a time of scripture reading, prayer and singing as they seek unity in the community and nation.

The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer is “Pray For America, Unity.” The theme, Cunninghamm said, is based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”

Cunningham said that not only is the public invited, it is encouraged to take part.

“There will be music where people can join in like a congregation,” he said.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd is this year’s honorary chairman for the National Day of Prayer and he has written the prayer for America this year. In it, he prays: “Lord, in this critical hour in our nation, we pray for unity in America. Only you can bring unity, harmony, and oneness in America. …We ask you to empower us to make every effort to live in unity, to call for unity, and to forward unity in America continually.”

The first call for a national day of prayer was issued by the Continental Congress in 1775. Since that time American presidents have issued a proclamation for an annual Day of Prayer. In 1988, Congress set aside the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force was established in 1983 to encourage prayer, personal repentance and righteousness in the culture.

“In America, the leadership we have in our country, we realize, is human and is subject to human limitations,” Cunningham said. “But if we turn to God we can have a better life and better community.”

For further local information, contact Cunningham at 937-981-3168 or joecuw@gmail.com. Correspondence can also be sent to P.O. Box 361, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

For further National Day of Prayer information, including other events across the nation and during the year, go to www.NationalDayOfPrayer.org or call 1-800-444-8828.

Greenfield Area Ministerial Association and community members are pictured during last year’s National Day of Prayer observance in the Greenfield City Building. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Day-of-Prayer-pic.jpg Greenfield Area Ministerial Association and community members are pictured during last year’s National Day of Prayer observance in the Greenfield City Building.

