OSU Extension Rural Safety Initiative

In an effort to increase awareness of rural dangers and reduce farm-related accidents, Kathy Bruynis, 4-H Youth Development educator, and Highland County Junior Leadership 4-H Club members taught rural safety to Bright Local and Hillsboro third grade students. They targeted safety around animals at the Highland County Fair as well as on the farm.

“Rural Safety: Smart choices for LIFE” is a 112-page instructional handbook especially written for children who live and often work on the family farm. Produced by Community Safety Net, whose mission is ‘Protecting kids for LIFE,’ this exceptional family resource contains practical information on everything from electricity to safety around animals, and educates children on many aspects of rural safety. Along with important resource contacts and information, included with the handbook is an award-winning, educational DVD featuring a teenage host and an interactive quiz. The DVD connects to the Community Safety Net website where kids can enter online contests and win great prizes.

The kids received this resource through the generous support of local businesses and organizations.

The National Committee for Childhood Agricultural Injury Prevention estimates that every year across North America, more than 100 children die and another 100,000 are seriously injured in farm accidents. Of those injured, 50 percent do not actually live on a farm — a statistic that underscores the need to provide rural safety education for all children living in rural areas.

Community Safety Net is a family-run, values-oriented organization that produces a series of educational safety resources created especially for kids. To date, more than three million children in communities across North America have benefited from CSN material.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension educator, 4-H Youth Development Highland County Extension director.

Students in Jennifer Fraysier’s third grade class at Bright Local Elementary School are pictured with their “Rural Safety” books. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Rural-Safety-pic.jpg Students in Jennifer Fraysier’s third grade class at Bright Local Elementary School are pictured with their “Rural Safety” books.