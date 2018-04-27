Nonprofit donates Narcan to area EMS

Local nonprofit REACH for Tomorrow on Friday donated 636 units of Narcan, a drug that reverses the affect of opioid overdose, to area fire departments.

According Heather Gibson, CEO of REACH (Restoring, Educating, Advocating, Collaborating and Hope), the organization purchased the kits with grant funds from Cardinal Health, and donated them to Highland County fire departments as needed.

Gibson said the donation was made in collaboration with Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield.

“I’m just thankful for the partnership with Corner Pharmacy and the fire departments, and I hope this alleviates some of the supply issues they’re concerned with,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the following fire departments received Narcan kits:

• Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

• Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District.

• Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District.

• Southern Highland Joint Fire and Ambulance District.

Staff with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and REACH for Tomorrow pause for a photo Friday in Greenfield with 636 Narcan kits, a donation from REACH to local fire departments. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_freach-narcan.jpg Staff with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and REACH for Tomorrow pause for a photo Friday in Greenfield with 636 Narcan kits, a donation from REACH to local fire departments. Courtesy photo