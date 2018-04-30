Firemen douse tractor fire near Rocky Fork Lake

A woman narrowly avoided injury on Monday after the tractor she was driving caught fire at a Hill Road farm north of Rocky Fork Lake.

Sam West, who owns the property, told The Times-Gazette at the scene that his wife, Deanna, was disking the field late Monday morning when she smelled something burning.

West said his wife was getting a head start on disking while he prepared to go to a doctor’s appointment.

When the tractor caught fire, Deanna West was able to crawl out and drag herself about 15 feet away from the blaze, according to Sam West.

Sam West arrived before the fire had completely engulfed the tractor, but by the time he retrieved a fire extinguisher, the flames had gone too far, he said.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Capt. Jon Strain said firefighters with Paint Creek stations 22 and 23 responded and were able to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire was undetermined early Monday afternoon.

A plume of smoke rises from a burning tractor Monday at a farm on Hill Road. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_ftractorfire2.jpg A plume of smoke rises from a burning tractor Monday at a farm on Hill Road. David Wright | The Times-Gazette Capt. John Strain of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, left, with assistance from farmer Sam West, sprays down a burning tractor at a Hill Road farm on Monday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_ftractorfire.jpg Capt. John Strain of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, left, with assistance from farmer Sam West, sprays down a burning tractor at a Hill Road farm on Monday. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Hill Road farmer says wife escaped blaze