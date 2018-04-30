Eyre, Dillon receive Friends of 4-H Award

Two advisers from the Highland County Shooting Sports 4-H Club were recipients of the Highland County Friends of 4-H Award this year. Nikki Eyre and Steve Dillon accepted their awards at the 2018 Member, Office and Adviser Training held at Hillsboro High School.

The Friends of 4-H Award recognizes individuals, groups or businesses that have shown ongoing commitment and service to the 4-H program. The 4-H reaches almost six million young people through 100 public universities. The goal of 4-H is to empower young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Eyre and Dillon have done just that.

Dillon is one of the HCSS shotgun instructors, a national Shooting Sports trainer, and a member of the State Shooting Sports Board. He started 4-H as a little boy in 1969 and became an adviser in 1987. Dillon is very passionate about encouraging people to continue supporting and being involved in 4-H.

“Everyone has to make a decision in life – you can do things yourself and take action in the community, or you can let someone else do it,” Dillon said. “Unfortunately, most the time that job won’t get done by another person so this is the reason why everyone has to take action in our community.”

One of Dillon’s favorite things about 4-H is watching kids growing, learning and developing new skills. Dillon was Danielle Combs’ instructor at Shooting Sports Camp when she was a 4-H member growing up, teaching her many skills and encouraging Combs to become a leader and adviser. Today, Combs has become a Highland County Shooting Sports adviser and is passing down those skills she learned from Dillon and 4-H to other youth.

Eyre is an outstanding archery instructor and National Shooting Sports trainer. She became involved in 4-H when she 11 years old and has filled many roles from member, 4-H State Junior Fair Board member, 4-H program assistant, 4-H adviser, 4-H parent, and 4-H educator. Her favorite thing about 4-H is seeing 4-H members explore different project areas and watching them set goals in their chosen projects for themselves. Her favorite activities are 4-H camp and the Highland County Fair. Nikki said she holds all the Highland County 4-H volunteers in the highest regard.

“Nikki has done so much in her lifetime. Even after retiring she still chooses to help us in Highland County Shooting Sports,” Dillon said.

The HCSS 4-H Club is thankful for both Eyre and Dillon and wants to congratulate them for a job well done and truly being lifelong friends of 4-H.

Submitted by Addyston Knauff, Shooting Sports 4-H Club news reporter.

Pictured are 2018 Highland County Friends of 4-H Award winners Nikke Eyre (left) and Steve Dillon (right) with Danielle Combs. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/04/web1_Shooting-Sports-pic.jpg Pictured are 2018 Highland County Friends of 4-H Award winners Nikke Eyre (left) and Steve Dillon (right) with Danielle Combs.