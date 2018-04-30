Hillsboro prom, after prom

Estimated crowds of more than 300 turned out for both the annual Hillsboro High School Prom and Hillsboro After Prom Party held Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

Prom adviser Melanie Pitzer said she sold 330 tickets for the prom that was held Saturday at Hillsboro High School with a theme of “Dancing Among The Cherry Blossoms.”

Seniors Wyatt Wilkin and Jessica Moon were crowned the king and queen, respectively.

The junior princesses were MaKenzie Adams, Sydney Bobbitt, Madeline King, Molly Ferguson, Molly McCreary, Larkin Parry, Johanna Holt and Ashley Taylor.

The junior princes were Deon Burns, Quinn Conlon, Will Kiefer, Cole Newsome, Ethan Watson, Brian Shanahan, Mason Swayne and Tyler Workman.

The After Prom Party began around 11 p.m. following the prom and continued until around 4 a.m. Organizers of the party said they sold 305 tickets.

It was held at Hillsboro Elementary School where the gym, main hallway, library and both cafeterias were packed with games and all types of activities to keep students in a safe and fun environment for the evening. All kinds of food, snacks and beverages were also provided. For each game or contest students participated in they received tickets that they could place in buckets in front of prizes for drawings that were held for throughout the night.

Organizers estimated they gave away at least 150 prizes.

Students who stayed until the end of the event had a chance to win one of 12 larger prizes that included a Bluetooth speaker, laptop computer, 42-inch flat screen TV, kayak, paddle board, $100 Visa card, five $100 bills and an Xbox 360.

About half the kids won some type of prize and around 15 won two prizes, organizers said.

Hillsboro High School students Will Kiefer, right, and Brice Ertel participate in a bungee cord game Sunday morning at the Hillsboro After Prom Party. The Hillsboro Elemetary School gym was packed with inflatable games for the annual Hillsboro After Prom Party held Saturday night into Sunday morning. Hallways, the library and both cafeterias were also packed and games and activities to keep students busy throughout the night.

