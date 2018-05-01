McClain 15th of 96 at National Quiz Bowl Tournament

ROSEMONT, ILL. – On the weekend of April 28, McClain High School joined 159 of the top quiz bowl teams from small public high schools at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare for the 2018 Small School National Championship Tournament to determine who was the best.

The team, in the Traditional Public Division, consisted of Sam Colburn, Garett Cunningham, Griffin Foltz, Cody Lane and Brenton Louk. The team was coached by Rachel Poynter.

Greenfield McClain was one of 34 Ohio teams competing at the national championship.

McClain finished the preliminary rounds with a 6-4 record, which qualified them for the playoffs.

McClain High School then played Benjamin Logan A from near home in round 18, defeating them 275-135.

There were some tense moments. McClain defeated Kent City from Michigan by the narrow margin of 175-170 during round 9 and defeated Pettisville 260-250 during round 16.

McClain’s path to the playoffs wasn’t easy. It was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Rootstown in round 15 to stay alive. McClain was once again on the brink of elimination when it defeated Benjamin Logan A in round 18 to stay alive. Unfortunately, McClain lost to Cooperstown from New York, ending their shot at the title.

McClain High School finished in 15th place in the Traditional Public Division.

The Traditional Public Division champion was the A team from Glasgow High School in Glasgow, Ky. The Open Division champion was The Early College at Guilford Greensboro, N.C.

The 2018 SSNCT (Traditional Public) field featured 96 teams from 19 states.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in Quiz Bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

National Academic Quiz Tournaments, founded in 1996, organizes the premier middle school, high school, and college quiz bowl championships in North America. In addition to its national championships, NAQT provides questions to invitational tournaments, league championships, and television shows throughout the year. NAQT operates out of the Twin Cities and Kansas City, but its members mentor coaches, host tournaments, volunteer their services, and share their expertise across the United States.

Submitted by Dwight Kidder, National Academic Quiz Tournaments.

