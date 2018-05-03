Lynchburg man charged with criminal trespass

A Lynchburg man was charged with criminal trespass after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday afternoon in Blanchester.

At around 1:45 p.m. the Blanchester Police Department dispatched officers to 7631 Fairground Road. Officers responded and found aman who had been tampering with the window still at the scene, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

The police chief said the man was identified as Josh Cromer, 29, of Weisflock Road, Lynchburg.

Witnesses stated that Cromer is the former boyfriend of the homeowner, Jamie Dixon, of 7631 Fairground Road, said Reinbolt.

”Dixon stated that Cromer stayed at the home from time to time, but that she broke up with Cromer Wednesday morning and told him not to return to the home,” Reinbolt said.

Cromer, “who was obviously under the influence of some drug of abuse” according to Reinbolt, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and will answer to the charge in Clinton County Municipal Court.

