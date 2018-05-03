Home heavily damaged by fire

A Linkhart Drive residence in New Vienna sustained heavy damage after flames consumed the rear of the home, drawing firefighters from three departments to battle the blaze. Captain Alan Henderson of the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District told The Times-Gazette on scene that the fire appeared to have started in the rear corner of the residence, but the exact cause was undetermined. Firefighters with CHJFD, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and the Martinsville Fire Department responded. There were no reported injuries. No further information was immediately available at the scene.

