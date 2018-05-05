Good wheat crop, flying circus and safe crackers

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1886, the Hillsboro News-Herald editorial board took to the opinion pages with a message to its contributors making a number of requests. “If you have something you want in the paper, send it to us,” the editorial read. “However, the waste basket catches a great deal of manuscript, and if yours is not for the information or pleasure of the public, it may find the same lodgment… Profanity is discouraged among the compositors in this office… Let your full name accompany your contribution… If you don’t want to be responsible for your writing, we don’t want to be responsible for publishing it.”

Plowing for corn was “the order of the day” in Ball Knob, and in Buford, “the prospect for a good wheat crop in this section is flattering.”

The News-Herald’s Fairfax correspondent wrote, “Your correspondent has been on the sick list, hence his silence.”

Hood’s Sarsaparilla was advertised as a good source of “vigor and vitality” for $1 per 100 doses.

An advertisement for the Dr. H.H. Green & Sons practice read, “Dropsy, treated free.”

This week in 1919, The Hillsboro Gazette reported two airplanes with a flying circus crash-landed in Hillsboro after they ran out of gasoline.

A civil case working its way through the local court system called for 70 witnesses and was “bitterly contested.” The case had to do with a disagreement between two farmers and their partnership deal.

“War decorations” adorned communities in Highland County after “the return of many of our boys from overseas.” The article read, in part, “Our hearts swell with pride at this recognition of the heroism shown by these boys of ours.”

The Highland Hog Feeder and Supply Company on West Walnut Street advertised self feeders for pigs, a new product available at the store.

Ladies’ corset covers were 79 cents at Caldwell & Co. in the Spargur building on East Main Street. Men’s handkerchiefs were five cents each and children’s dresses were 79 cents each.

The Gazette asked all correspondents to submit their letters by Tuesday morning of each week, “on account of the rush of last-minute news.”

An advertisement for Tip Top Garage on North High Street said, “Through years of experience we have learned to really KNOW cars. Our fund of information is at your service.”

This week in 1964, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported thieves cracked a safe at the Wilknit Hosiery Plant in Leesburg and stole more than $200.

Five thousand was the number of voters expected to turn out in the upcoming primary election in Highland County, which the paper described as “lackluster.” The battle for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator had seemingly “dwindled to a desultory murmur,” and voter interest faded.

Three area youths were arrested after it was found they broke into Highland Stone Division’s office in Fairview.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians won third place honors in a track meet at Wilmington. Jerry Shoemaker was shown at the pole vault.

A trailer in the Mowrystown area was broken into and ransacked, and a rifle was listed among the missing articles. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office was on the case.

The Roselawn Drive-In in Allensburg advertised showings of “Samar, the Gateway to Hell,” starring George Montgomery. The price was $1 per carload.

At Owens’ Super-Valu Market at the corner of West Walnut and South High Streets, chuck roast was 33 cents per pound, rib steaks were 69 cents per pound, Swiss steak was 59 cents per pound and fresh ground hamburger was 99 cents for three pounds.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported Holocaust survivor Werner Coppel spoke to Hillsboro Junior High students about his experiences.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners gave the go-ahead on a bridge construction project on McCoppin Mill Road.

Paul Handy, a former New York resident, wandered through Hillsboro on a 40,000 mile trek around the United States.

Marshall Elementary students Holly Lewber, Ricky Fraley and Josh Hawkes were pictured on the front page visiting The Times-Gazette offices as part of a career day program.

Detty’s Supermarkets on Jefferson Street in Greenfield advertised milk at $1.89 per gallon, charcoal for $3.99 per bag and paper towels for 59 cents per roll.

Bob & Carls in Hillsboro advertised ground beef and chuck roast for 99 cents per pound.

In sports, the Hillsboro Lady Indians beat McClain in a softball match with a final score of 5-1.

A weekly look back at news items through the years