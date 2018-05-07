One injured in 3-car wreck

A woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries on Monday after three vehicles collided at the intersection of South West Street and West Walnut Street in Hillsboro. Officers with the Hillsboro Police Department at the scene said it was unclear who was at fault, and that statements were being taken from those involved. No further information was immediately available.

