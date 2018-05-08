FINAL UPDATE: Wilkin unofficial winner of state rep race

With all precincts counted in Clinton, Highland, Pike and Ross counties Tuesday night in the 2018 primary election, Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin was the unofficial winner of the Republican nod for state representative of the 91st House District.

In unofficial results, Wilkin defeated Clinton County opponent Beth Ellis with a total of 5,962 votes to Ellis’ 4,603, according to reports from various county boards of election.

Wilkin emerged victorious in Highland, Pike and Ross counties, while Ellis beat Wilkin in Clinton County by 617 votes.

Wilkin defeated Ellis in Highland County with 2,624 votes to Ellis’ 1,126, in Pike County with 1,102 votes to Ellis’ 671, and in Ross County with 195 votes to Ellis’ 147.

Ellis received 2,658 votes in Clinton County, while Wilkin received 2,041.

Wilkin will face Democratic candidate Justin Grimes of New Vienna in the November General Election, with the winner of that race beginning the new term in January.

But, because of former Ohio Speaker of the House and 91st District Representative Cliff Rosenberger’s recent resignation, the House GOP caucus has said it will appoint the winner of the May 8 primary to begin serving in Columbus this year to fill the remainder of Rosenberger’s term.

Wilkin did not immediately return calls seeking comment Tuesday night.

In a prepared statement, Ellis said while she was disappointed in the outcome of the election, she was grateful to the voters who supported her and to her campaign volunteers for their hard work.

“Without the help of so many great people, this campaign would not have been possible,” said Ellis. “I wish Shane every good wish as he assumes his new position of representing all of us.”

In local issues, a cemetery maintenance levy in Union Township was defeated 127-96, a fire levy for areas in the eastern portion of the county was approved 97-91, a current-expenses levy for the Village of Highland was approved 17-13, a current-expenses levy in the Village of Lynchburg was approved 95-67, a street maintenance levy in the Village of Lynchburg was approved 93-68, and a current-expenses levy in the Village of Mowrystown was tied 17-17.

Highland County Elections Administrator Steve Witham crunches numbers Tuesday night at the Highland County Board of Elections.

