Unofficial election results released

The following are the unofficial results for Highland County in the May 2018 primary election, according to a report from the Highland County Board of Elections.

Governor

Mike DeWine, Republican, 2,036

Mary Taylor, Republican, 1,637

Richard Cordray, Democrat, 606

Dennis Kucinich, Democrat, 103

Bill O’Neill, Democrat, 42

Joe Schiavoni, Democrat, 41

Larry Ealy, Democrat, 22

Paul Ray, Democrat, 19

Constance Gadell-New, Green, 0

Attorney General

Dave Yost, Republican, 2,870

Steve Dettelbach, Democrat, 664

Auditor

Keith Faber, Republican, 2,742

Zack Space, Democrat, 661

Secretary of State

Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,695

Kathleen Clyde, Democrat, 657

Treasurer of State

Robert Sprague, Republican, 1,647

Sandra O’Brien, Republican, 1,485

Rob Richardson, Democrat, 648

U.S. Senate

Mike Gibbons, Republican, 1,157

Jim Renacci, Republican, 1,451

Sherrod Brown, Democrat, 765

Melissa Ackison, Republican, 394

Don Elijah Eckhart, Republican, 107

Dan Kiley, Republican, 211

Representative to Congress, 2nd District

Brad Wenstrup, Republican, 3,169

Jill Schiller, Democrat, 373

Janet Everhard, Democrat, 262

William R. Smith, Democrat, 133

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-1 term

Craig Baldwin, Republican, 2,651

Michael P. Donnelly, Democrat, 677

Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-2 term

Mary DeGenaro, Republican, 2,523

Melody J. Stewart, Democrat, 680

Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-9 term

Kris D. Blanton, Republican, 1,409

Jason P. Smith, Republican, 1,380

Marie Hoover, Democrat, 668

Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-10 term

Mike Hess, Republican, 2,053

Kathleen Madden, Republican, 930

Valarie K. Gerlach, Democrat, 661

State Central Committee Man, 17th District

Phil A. Bowman, Republican, 1,963

Charles Krabbe, Republican, 690

State Central Committee Woman, 17th District

Bonnie Ward, Republican, 2,568

Stacy Brooks, Democrat, 676

State Senator, 17th District

Bob Peterson, Republican, 2,708

Scott M. Dailey, Democrat, 667

State Representative, 91st District

Shane Wilkin, Republican, 2,624

Beth Ellis, Republican, 1,126

Justin Grimes, Democrat, 661

County Commissioner, 1-1 term

Jeff Duncan, Republican, 3,050

John D. Knauff, Democrat, 704

County Auditor

Bill Fawley, Republican, 3,193

Issue 1

Yes 2,884

No 1,593

Issue 2 (Eastern Joint Fire Department levy, three mills)

For 97

Against 91

Issue 3 (Village of Highland current expenses levy renewal, two and a half mills, five years)

For 17

Against 13

Issue 4 (Village of Lynchburg current expenses levy renewal, one mills, five years)

For 95

Against 67

Issue 5 (Village of Lynchburg street maintenance levy renewal, five mills, five years)

For 93

Against 68

Issue 6 (Village of Mowrystown current expenses levy renewal, five mills, five years)

For 17

Against 17

Issue 7 (Union Township cemetery maintenance levy, 0.5 mills, five years)

Against 127

For 96

Highland County

Republican

Central Committee

Jeff Ryan (Brush Creek) 87 votes

Aric Fiscus (Clay) 122 votes

Chuck Emery (Concord) 124 votes

Philip J. Weyrich (Jackson) 87 votes

Susan Parker (Liberty Northeast) 86 votes

Montey Scott (Liberty Northwest) 119 votes

P. Dean Otworth (Liberty South) 185 votes

Donnie Barrera (New Market) 196 votes

Steven K. Karnes (Paint North) 61 votes

Roger D. Ruggles (Paint Southwest) 70 votes

Jeff Duncan (Penn) 125 votes

Karen Faust (Salem) 54 votes

Peggy J.Hite (Union) 146 votes

John B. Setty (Washington) 75 votes

Highland County

Democratic

Central Committee

Terry Moore (Lynchburg) 16 votes

Nancy Shaffer (Dodson) 12 votes

Andy West (Whiteoak) 36 votes

John D. Knauff (Brush Creek) 21 votes

Jolene Walker (Liberty Northeast) 22 votes

Linda Emery (Liberty South) 26 votes

Robert D. McCray (Madison) 28 votes

Dinah T. Phillips (Marshall) 32 votes

Chester Stephan (New Market) 23 votes

Linda K. Griffith (Paint North) 24 votes

Angela Mustard (Paint Southeast) 40 votes

Ronald L. Davis (Penn) 14 votes

Joseph R. Fraysier (Union) 20 votes

