Unofficial election results released

The following are the unofficial results for Highland County in the May 2018 primary election, according to a report from the Highland County Board of Elections.
Governor
Mike DeWine, Republican, 2,036
Mary Taylor, Republican, 1,637
Richard Cordray, Democrat, 606
Dennis Kucinich, Democrat, 103
Bill O’Neill, Democrat, 42
Joe Schiavoni, Democrat, 41
Larry Ealy, Democrat, 22
Paul Ray, Democrat, 19
Constance Gadell-New, Green, 0
Attorney General
Dave Yost, Republican, 2,870
Steve Dettelbach, Democrat, 664
Auditor
Keith Faber, Republican, 2,742
Zack Space, Democrat, 661
Secretary of State
Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,695
Kathleen Clyde, Democrat, 657
Treasurer of State
Robert Sprague, Republican, 1,647
Sandra O’Brien, Republican, 1,485
Rob Richardson, Democrat, 648
U.S. Senate
Mike Gibbons, Republican, 1,157
Jim Renacci, Republican, 1,451
Sherrod Brown, Democrat, 765
Melissa Ackison, Republican, 394
Don Elijah Eckhart, Republican, 107
Dan Kiley, Republican, 211
Representative to Congress, 2nd District
Brad Wenstrup, Republican, 3,169
Jill Schiller, Democrat, 373
Janet Everhard, Democrat, 262
William R. Smith, Democrat, 133
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-1 term
Craig Baldwin, Republican, 2,651
Michael P. Donnelly, Democrat, 677
Justice of the Supreme Court, 1-2 term
Mary DeGenaro, Republican, 2,523
Melody J. Stewart, Democrat, 680
Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-9 term
Kris D. Blanton, Republican, 1,409
Jason P. Smith, Republican, 1,380
Marie Hoover, Democrat, 668
Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals, 2-10 term
Mike Hess, Republican, 2,053
Kathleen Madden, Republican, 930
Valarie K. Gerlach, Democrat, 661
State Central Committee Man, 17th District
Phil A. Bowman, Republican, 1,963
Charles Krabbe, Republican, 690
State Central Committee Woman, 17th District
Bonnie Ward, Republican, 2,568
Stacy Brooks, Democrat, 676
State Senator, 17th District
Bob Peterson, Republican, 2,708
Scott M. Dailey, Democrat, 667
State Representative, 91st District
Shane Wilkin, Republican, 2,624
Beth Ellis, Republican, 1,126
Justin Grimes, Democrat, 661
County Commissioner, 1-1 term
Jeff Duncan, Republican, 3,050
John D. Knauff, Democrat, 704
County Auditor
Bill Fawley, Republican, 3,193
Issue 1
Yes 2,884
No 1,593
Issue 2 (Eastern Joint Fire Department levy, three mills)
For 97
Against 91
Issue 3 (Village of Highland current expenses levy renewal, two and a half mills, five years)
For 17
Against 13
Issue 4 (Village of Lynchburg current expenses levy renewal, one mills, five years)
For 95
Against 67
Issue 5 (Village of Lynchburg street maintenance levy renewal, five mills, five years)
For 93
Against 68
Issue 6 (Village of Mowrystown current expenses levy renewal, five mills, five years)
For 17
Against 17
Issue 7 (Union Township cemetery maintenance levy, 0.5 mills, five years)
Against 127
For 96
Highland County
Republican
Central Committee
Jeff Ryan (Brush Creek) 87 votes
Aric Fiscus (Clay) 122 votes
Chuck Emery (Concord) 124 votes
Philip J. Weyrich (Jackson) 87 votes
Susan Parker (Liberty Northeast) 86 votes
Montey Scott (Liberty Northwest) 119 votes
P. Dean Otworth (Liberty South) 185 votes
Donnie Barrera (New Market) 196 votes
Steven K. Karnes (Paint North) 61 votes
Roger D. Ruggles (Paint Southwest) 70 votes
Jeff Duncan (Penn) 125 votes
Karen Faust (Salem) 54 votes
Peggy J.Hite (Union) 146 votes
John B. Setty (Washington) 75 votes
Highland County
Democratic
Central Committee
Terry Moore (Lynchburg) 16 votes
Nancy Shaffer (Dodson) 12 votes
Andy West (Whiteoak) 36 votes
John D. Knauff (Brush Creek) 21 votes
Jolene Walker (Liberty Northeast) 22 votes
Linda Emery (Liberty South) 26 votes
Robert D. McCray (Madison) 28 votes
Dinah T. Phillips (Marshall) 32 votes
Chester Stephan (New Market) 23 votes
Linda K. Griffith (Paint North) 24 votes
Angela Mustard (Paint Southeast) 40 votes
Ronald L. Davis (Penn) 14 votes
Joseph R. Fraysier (Union) 20 votes
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU