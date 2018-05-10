Open house at swim club

With just a few days remaining before its regular Memorial Day weekend opening, the Hillsboro Swim Club is offering an open house Saturday to check out the pool and learn about new opportunities it has to offer.

A staple of the community since it opened for the first time on May 31, 1958, the swim club will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

“New members, returning members and anyone interested in becoming a member to the pool are welcome to attend the event to learn more about the Hillsboro Swim Club. Board members will have paperwork ready for you to fill out so you don’t have to worry about completing it once the pool opens,” Destiny Bryson, executive director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, said in a news release.

As part of the open house, the swim club will offer a drawing for two prizes – $25 in concession stand money and five guest passes. Visitors will receive one ticket for attending the event, one ticket for filling out paperwork, and two tickets if they pay membership dues at the event. The drawing will be held at noon, but you do not have to be present to win.

Current members are invited to come and learn what is planned for this summer and pick up membership cards during Saturday’s event. The 2018 board of directors will be there to answer questions and showcase the facility.

“We have some new things happening this summer including a book club, Family Friday Fun Nights, craft night and a Mommy And Me Class” board vice president Jennifer Howland said. “We want to thank our many members who have paid early, and thanks to them, we are set for opening on Saturday, May 26, 2018.”

Family Friday Fun Nights are for families with young children. “At our moonlight swims, they are open to the public and the pool gets so packed with teens that the younger ones kind of get lost in the shuffle,” board president April Leonard said. “This will be geared toward families with younger kids.”

She said those evenings will end around 10 p.m.

The Mommy And Me Class will be for mothers with kids under age 4. “It’s just a time with younger kids and introducing them to the pool with their moms,” Howland said.

Those participating in the book club will read a selected book, then meet and discuss them three or four times a season, and craft nights will be a time when participants get together to paint pictures or share a similar activity, Leonard said.

Three board members – Julie Seaman, Melissa Hawk and Karen Marler – will co-manage the pool together this year, according to Leonard.

The Hillsboro Swim Club, located at 635 W. Main St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Leonard said there will be a few moonlight swims each month, sometimes on Friday and sometimes on Saturday.

The club has a gated baby pool, a shallow end, a 10-feet, 10-inch deep area with a diving board, and concession stand, according to Bryson.

“The Hillsboro Swim Club is a stock holder owned pool. This means that every member of the pool is, in fact, an owner,” the news release said. “While the pool is not open to the public due to restrictions by the insurance, there are several membership levels to choose from including student, single, family and senior. Guests are permitted to attend with a member up to three times throughout the season by paying a $5 guest fee.”

More information on pricing and pool rules can be explained at the open house.

If you have questions, the best way to reach the organization is through its Facebook account. The board of directors are all volunteers, and all of them are able to respond to questions and concerns through the Facebook account, where you can also find the latest news and updates, according to the news release.

“The Hillsboro Swim Club has been part of the Highland County business community for many years. Many families have enjoyed the pool and its amenities generation by generation,” Leonard said. “On behalf of the entire membership, we invite you to join us for the open house on Saturday, May 12, 2018 and make it another great summer by the pool.”

