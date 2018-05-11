‘Voice’s’ Cunningham coming to Paxton Theatre

BAINBRIDGE – Following his top six finish on NBC’s “The Voice,” Adam Cunningham is bringing his distinct, soulful country voice to the Paxton Theatre. Timed with the release of his new single on country radio, Cunningham hopes to bring a high-energy show to his many fans across Southern Ohio.

Paxton management reached out to Cunningham via social media following his success on the show.

“To our surprise, he answered us in just a few minutes,” said Deb Koehl, Paxton Theatre Foundation trustee.

Once Cunningham had been filled in on the history of the Paxton Theatre and it’s resident Paint Valley Jamboree – the country’s third longest running live country music show – it seems he was sold on a visit to Bainbridge.

“We’re lucky to have such a rich musical history behind us here at the Paxton. Telling an entertainer that they’re singing on the same stage as Waylon Jennings, Dottie West, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn is a real conversation starter with musicians. We’re excited to add Adam to that list,” Koehl said.

While Cunningham is a new name to many country music fans, he is certainly no stranger to success in the music industry. Cunningham made quite a name for himself in Christian music and has been the recipient of multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel MusicAssociation.

On his upcoming visit to Bainbridge, Cunningham said, “I’m so excited to meet my fans and new friends in Southern Ohio. There have been so many greats that have come through the Paxton Theater, I look forward to following in their footsteps. We are gonna have a big time.”

Tickets are on sale now for the May 19 performance at PaxtonTheatre.org or by calling 740-634-3333.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge. For more information please visit: paxtontheatre.org.

Submitted by Wade Hamilton, Paxton Theatre.

Adam Cunningham, a recent top six finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on May 19. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Cunningham-pic.jpg Adam Cunningham, a recent top six finalists on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on May 19.