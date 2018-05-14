Paddle on Paint Saturday in Greenfield

It’s spring and time again to begin planning for a day of paddling. The annual Paddle on Paint Creekfest, hosted by G3, will be held Saturday, May 19 at Felson Park in Greenfield.

Paddle on Paint is a family-oriented community event. You can begin the day by registering for the Subway Fresh Fit 5K then hop in your kayak or canoe and float down the scenic Paint Creek beginning north of Greenfield and ending at the village’s Felson Park.

Kicking things off at 9 a.m. is the Subway Fresh Fit 5K Run/Walk. Those interested can register online at Eventbrite or starting at 8:30 a.m. at Felson Park on the day of the event. The cost is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt.

Water’s Edge Livery of Bourneville will provide rentals of kayaks and canoes and prices will include livery service to the launch site and all needed safety equipment. Livery service is also available to those who own their own equipment. If you have floatation vests for your children it would be advisable to bring them to help ensure a proper fit. The prices for the three-mile trip are $20 for a kayak, $40 for a canoe and $10 for livery. Livery service, paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing will begin at noon, with the last launch at 5 p.m. Float times begin on the hour.

At Eventbrite there is a link provided at www.g3greenfield.org. People can also reserve their trip the day of the event, but making the reservation online will guarantee launch time and minimal waiting. Walk-up registrants will be accommodated as best possible using a smaller livery vehicle.

The event offers additional activities off the water including displays related to the natural resources of the area by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and at noon and a landing by Life Flight Medivac helicopter at 3 p.m. Kids can enjoy a photo booth, paint on a paddle and Plinko. The 7 Mile Bluegrass Band will perform at noon followed by the Second Story String Band at 3 p.m. Food vending by Water’s Edge food truck will be onsite selling hot dogs, hamburgers, corndogs, lemonade shakeups and KONA shaved Hawaiian ice.

There will also be a chance to win a 10-foot kayak with paddles donated by the Adena Greenfield Medical Center. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Purchase tickets from Greenfield Uhaul at 1010 Jefferson St. or at the event.

For more information visit www.g3greenfield.org or check out G3’s Facebook page.

G3 is a community based organization focused on improving the quality of life in the community. Throughout the year, it sponsors three major annual events. It also conducts an annual series of workshops dealing with the basics of gardening and is working on restoring the tree canopy in downtown Greenfield. Other current projects include installing community pride banners on the downtown light poles and recognizing businesses and individuals who have made improvements in Greenfield.

Destiny Bryson is the executive director of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County.

Annual G3 event will be centered at Felson Park