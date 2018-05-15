HPD searching for alleged missing person

The Hillsboro Police Department is seeking information about a local women who has been missing since Monday and reportedly does not have her medication with her.

Celesta Mae Lunsford was reported missing to the police department on May 14 by a family member who stated that Lunsford had not been seen or heard from since 10:30 a.m. the same day, according to the police department.

The 71-year-old left her residence in Hillsboro without her diabetic medication and the family is concerned for her welfare. Her last known location was the Eastgate area, the police department said.

Lunsford is expected to be driving a gray 2007 Ford Focus with Ohio license plate number FCR3961. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the police department at 937-393-3411.

Lunsford http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/05/web1_Lunsford-pic.jpg Lunsford